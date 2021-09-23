NOLA contracts 4 more trash pickup companies; council votes to waive fees

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell says the only way to make the people happy is to get the trash picked up and to take action.

The city has entered contracts with four additional waste companies to speed up the collection process.

The City Council voted unanimously Thursday to waive the $24 sanitation fees for November. The measure will now head to Cantrell’s desk.

“We should not force people to pay for services they’re not receiving,” said Councilman Jared Brossett. “This is not just a nuisance, but a public health crisis.”

Nearly a month after Hurricane Ida churned through the city, trash is still piling up outside of some homes.

Councilman Jay Banks says it’s not just late service, in some cases service is non-existent.

