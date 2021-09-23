Cox says fiber ring cut in Mid-City causing outages on the Westbank

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - At about 7:45 a.m. today, a piece of fiber ring was severed in Mid-City New Orleans impacting customers in Algiers, the Westbank of Jefferson Parish, and St. Charles Parish, a Cox Communication spokesperson said.

Cox says that they are investigating the cause of the damage, working to restore services, and will have an update on the restoration timeline as soon as possible.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.