Death toll rises among nursing home evacuees from Ida, unsure if storm-related

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The State Department of Health confirmed that the death toll among the nursing home residents evacuated to a Tangipahoa warehouse before Hurricane Ida rises to 12.

State health officials say that five of the deaths are storm-related.

More than 800 residents from the seven nursing homes owned by Bob Dean were evacuated to the warehouse in Independence.

