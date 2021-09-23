Death toll rises among nursing home evacuees from Ida, unsure if storm-related

BBB Accredited Business
Officials with the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) announced on Thursday, Sept. 2 they are investigating the deaths of four nursing home residents who were evacuated to at a facility due to Hurricane Ida.(WVUE FOX8)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The State Department of Health confirmed that the death toll among the nursing home residents evacuated to a Tangipahoa warehouse before Hurricane Ida rises to 12.

State health officials say that five of the deaths are storm-related.

More than 800 residents from the seven nursing homes owned by Bob Dean were evacuated to the warehouse in Independence.

