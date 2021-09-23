BBB Accredited Business
Former Louisiana State Police trooper indicted on civil rights charge

By Matthew Segura
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The following is breaking news. This update was provided by the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Louisiana. The KNOE video report originally aired on Aug. 25, 2021, right after the release of body camera footage showing the encounter.

A former Louisiana State Police trooper has been indicted by a federal grand jury and now stands accused of violating a Monroe man’s civil rights.

The following release was provided by the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Louisiana on Sept. 23, 2021.

SHREVEPORT, La. - Jacob Brown, 31, a former trooper with the Louisiana State Police, was indicted today by a federal grand jury in Shreveport, Louisiana, for using excessive force against an arrestee, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander Van Hook of the Western District of Louisiana and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division.

The indictment charges Brown with a single count of deprivation of rights under color of law. Specifically, the indictment alleges that on May 30, 2019, Brown assaulted an arrestee, identified in the indictment only as A.B., by repeatedly striking him in the head and body with a dangerous weapon (a flashlight modified with a metal tactical cap designed for breaking glass). The indictment further alleges that the incident resulted in bodily injury to A.B.

Jacob Brown
Jacob Brown(OPSO)

If convicted of the deprivation of rights charge, Brown faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, 3 years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000. An indictment is a formal accusation of criminal conduct, not evidence of guilt, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

The United States Attorney’s Office has previously acknowledged that it has open and ongoing criminal investigations into incidents involving Louisiana State Police that resulted in death or bodily injury to arrestees. Those investigations remain ongoing. This case was investigated by the FBI. Assistant United States Attorney Luke Walker of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Louisiana and Trial Attorney Katherine G. DeVar of the Civil Rights Division are prosecuting the case.

Brown’s arrest is part of an alleged series of wrong-doings by Louisiana State Police.

