Lattimore and Gardner-Johnson hit the practice field on a limited basis

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Marshon Lattimore (thumb) and C.J. Gardner-Johnson (knee) both practiced Wednesday on a limited basis after missing Sunday’s game against Carolina.

Calvin Throckmorton (knee), Payton Turner (elbow), P.J. Williams, and Pete Werner (hamstring) also participated on a limited basis.

Another defender that didn’t suit up on Sunday, Tanoh Kpassagnon (calf), was a full go at Wednesday’s workout.

Erik McCoy (calf) missed the Wednesday workout. McCoy sat out the Panthers game with injury.

