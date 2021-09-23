Nicondra: A pleasant stretch of weather ahead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The promised cold front settled in across southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast allowing for a beautiful stretch of fall weather ahead right on cue. Dew points dropped in the 50s in most areas. Expect plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures with lows in the low 60s and highs in the upper 70s. The lower dew points mean a good feel to the air even during the warmest part of the day. Mostly dry conditions will continue into the weekend.

The tropics remain busy with two depressions in the Atlantic. Neither is expected to reach the mainland United States at this time, but could effect the Caribbean islands in the days ahead.

