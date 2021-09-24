Brother Martin and Jesuit kickoff Catholic League play at Tad Gormley

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Ryan Manale era at Jesuit started out with a bang. The Blue Jays overwhelmed undermanned Riverdale, 52-0.

“Biggest excitement was getting the kids back on the field. For me, it was my first game at Jesuit High School. I actually saw the whole program. Everybody pretty much got on the field for a play. So I had film on about everybody. I’m super proud of my coaches putting in gameplans. Really from top to bottom, ready to execute. In the fourth quarter, we were playing with a lot of youngsters on the field. That was good to see them executing as well. Hats off to the coaching staff, and those players executing the gameplan,” said Jesuit head coach Ryan Manale.

This week things get a lot tougher for Jesuit on the schedule. They open Catholic League play against district champ, Brother Martin.

“Well it’s a challenge because we don’t have everything in, what we plan on doing. Offensive system-wise, defense, special teams. You know we got back, and you wish you had a couple of games under your belt to play a program with Coach Bonis and Brother Martin. But we don’t. We’re excited about the opportunity,” said Manale.

Brother Martin has a small sample size of Manale’s Jesuit system. So Coach Bonis is going back to Manale’s days with the Cavaliers.

“You watch that film. You watch film from when he was at De La Salle. You know their staff is pretty much together. So you’re preparing for a De La Salle team and also a Jesuit team. You trying to get as many as those reps as possible. You know this, they’re going to be very well-coached. They have very good players. Watching things last week, they executed very well. It’s a very good football team that we’re playing on Friday night,” said Brother Martin head coach Mark Bonis.

