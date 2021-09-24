Bruce: A Beautiful first weekend of fall

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -We are heading into the first weekend of fall with a beautiful weather stretch. Expect sunny skies and low humidity to last through Sunday. Morning lows will be comfy cool with 50s north shower and 60s south. Daytime highs will fell almost warm but pleasant in the 78-81° range. Rain chances remain low through the weekend with some moisture return on Monday.

In the tropics hurricane Sam continues to push across the Atlantic. It is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane and may effect the Lesser Antilles and Puerto Rico before turning north. As of now there is no threat to the Gulf of Mexico region.

