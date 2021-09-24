BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Bruce: A Beautiful first weekend of fall

A fantastic forecast
A fantastic forecast(WVUE FOX8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -We are heading into the first weekend of fall with a beautiful weather stretch. Expect sunny skies and low humidity to last through Sunday. Morning lows will be comfy cool with 50s north shower and 60s south. Daytime highs will fell almost warm but pleasant in the 78-81° range. Rain chances remain low through the weekend with some moisture return on Monday.

In the tropics hurricane Sam continues to push across the Atlantic. It is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane and may effect the Lesser Antilles and Puerto Rico before turning north. As of now there is no threat to the Gulf of Mexico region.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pressure caught fire, igniting a blaze in the Superdome's gutter tub on the roof, officials...
WATCH: Pressure washer caught fire, ignited Superdome roof; 1 injured
DSNAP Registration
DSNAP registration opens for families impacted by Hurricane Ida
Vehicle fire closes Spillway for second time Monday
Massive 18-wheeler fire shuts down Spillway for second time Monday
Contario Sevion, 17, was shot and killed at work at a Memphis Five Guys restaurant.
17-year-old restaurant worker killed taking out the trash
NOLA residents put on "trash parade"
NOLA residents hold “trash parade” to protest garbage collection issues

Latest News

Morning weather update for Fri., Sept. 24 at 6 a.m.
Morning weather update for Fri., Sept. 24 at 6 a.m.
High pressure keeps us mostly dry and nice.
Nicondra: Spectacular weekend weather ahead
Bruce's evening weather forecast for 9/23
Bruce's evening weather forecast for 9/23
Bruce's afternoon weather forecast for 9/23
Bruce's afternoon weather forecast for 9/23