COVID data shows a decrease in hospitalization and positivity rates

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Doctors are encouraged by the latest COVID data that shows a decrease in both the positivity rate and hospitalization. The number of patients in both the LCMC Health and the Ochsner Health system have gone down significantly. In the Ochsner System, there were more than a thousand patients just before Hurricane Ida.

Today, there are 275 people in the hospital. In the LCMC system, there are 70 patients. The regional numbers for the positivity rates look a lot better too. In all of Region One, which is Plaquemines, St. Bernard, Orleans, and Jefferson, the positivity rate is below 10%.

Doctors said they were concerned that the sharp decline in COVID numbers after Ida might not hold, because of the disruption in COVID testing and people getting vaccinated, but they say now it’s clear, we are certainly in a better place with COVID. Still, they stress now is not the time to let your guard down.

“There’s a lot of discussion out thereof, ‘Well, the vaccine doesn’t prevent transmission. They don’t prevent me from getting COVID. Why would I get one.’ I would say look no further than the hospitals. In the hospitals, again 85% are unvaccinated people,” says Chief Medical Officer of Ochsner Health, Robert Hart, M.D.

“I think we have a lot of things going in our favor right now, but we have to stay smart about it. We have to monitor the positivity rates in the community, and while it’s low we can do more things and be safe,” says LCMC Health Jeffrey Elder, M.D.

Hospital leaders say the majority of people still hospitalized with COVID are younger and unvaccinated. They’re encouraging everyone to mask up and if you’re eligible for a booster, they say it’s a good idea to get one.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.