FFF: What to expect from Jameis Winston at New England

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF, we’re exploring what to make of Jameis Winston, some big soccer clubs in Europe are struggling, and a trip to Bay St. Louis.

FOOTBALL

Working in sports makes you part of the prediction business.

Garland, what’s up with the Saints, are they going to win in New England? How’s Jameis Winston going to perform?’

I honestly don’t know what Winston will do on Sunday. He plays lights out against Green Bay (5 TD passes, no interceptions), but follows up it up with a poor performance against Carolina (26.9 passer rating, two interceptions, 11-of-22 passing).

In 2019, Winston threw 30 picks while with Tampa Bay. I knew there was no way Sean Payton would let that happen in his offense.

But, Payton can’t control poor decisions. Winston made two bad ones with ill-advised interceptions in Charlotte.

The quarterback controls the flow of the game, and in most cases wins and losses.

If Winston get’s line protection, he’s less likely to make poor decisions. If the Saints O-Line is similar to Charlotte, well, Winston could produce another weak output.

FÚTBOL

The two biggest soccer players in the world are Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. This summer they both joined new clubs.

Messi to Paris-St. Germain, Ronaldo to Manchester United. The moves, massive for those teams involved.

But the squads they left behind, yeah they miss their superstars.

FC Barclelona, Messi’s former club, was embarrassed by Bayern Munich, 3-0, in the Champions League last week. Barcelona also sits ninth in La Liga (Spain’s top division).

Things are actually worse for Ronaldo’s former team, Juventus.

In five matches, Juventus has recorded only one win. They’re 12th in Serie A (Italy’s top division).

FOOD

Sometimes, it’s just great to get a change of scenery for the day. Get away from NOLA for the day.

May I suggest a quick drive to Bay St. Louis. It’s an hour away from the Crescent City.

The Gulf of Mexico will calm the nerves, and the dining scene is pretty good also.

The Blind Tiger has a loyal clientele, that includes local, Ron, at the end of the bar. Mahi Mahi tacos are a must-try.

200 North Beach Restaurant and Bar is actually owned by a New Orleanian. That’s also the case at Trapani’s.

Looking for a new spot. The Thorny Oyster, inside The Pearl Hotel, has you guessed it, pretty tasty oysters and other seafood dishes.

