FOX 8 delivers $50K check to Salvation Army on behalf of Gray Television

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Gray Television, partners with the Salvation Army to raise funds for Hurricane Ida relief.

Gray was able to grant a much needed donation to the area for help with recovery.

Thursday, WVUE-TV General Manager-Vice President Mikel Shaefer, hand delivered a check to the salvation army for $50,000.

Major Christopher Thornhill said while they have served many of the immediate needs for this area after the storm, they are now looking ahead to long term relief efforts.

Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana on August 29 as a Category 4 storm with winds over 150 mph, making it one of the strongest hurricanes to impact the region.

Find out more about how you can provide critical help to those most in need here: HELP HERE

