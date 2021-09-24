Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser addresses seafood industry concerns in lower Terrebonne Parish

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On Friday, Sept. 24, Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser visited lower Plaquemines where he says funding for the seafood industry is crucial.

In the bayou communities, seafood is big business and without it, impacts can be felt across the state. In those communities, many residents are still without power and housing is still a need. It will be a long road to recovery.

“It’s heartbreaking,” said Nungesser who cares a lot about the Louisiana seafood industry.

“My daddy was in the shrimp business. I know after a hurricane the shrimp are all over out there. We gotta get these people back out there making a living. We gotta have places for them to live,” he said. “We’ve gotta be able to get that power back to those plants and water so when they catch like what we saw this morning, they gotta sell it right away. They’ve got no way to keep it cold and so we’ve gotta work on that.”

Not to mention, the seafood industry is experiencing a labor shortage as many were affected by Hurricane Ida.

“We should be doing absolutely everything we can now, to get people back and to protect from further storms,” said Nungesser.

He says he’s pushing for more funding for those impacted in this region-- funding for the shrimpers, crabbers, and fishermen. That funding to not only get those in the industry back on their feet but funding to make this region stronger in the future.

“We’ve gotta harden the [electrical] grid all over Louisiana,” he said. “I went up to ask all my lieutenant governors to write their congressmen and senators and ask them to support it because it’s not just hurricanes. It’s fires, winds, tornados. We need the grid hardened all over.”

Seeing the needs only magnified Nungesser’s stance on the Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion Project-- something he is very passionate about and against. He believes it will damage the seafood industry in Louisiana.

