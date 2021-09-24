Nicondra: Spectacular weekend weather ahead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A welcomed break from the heat and humidity as high pressure settles across the area for the weekend. Most awaken to a crisp feel across the area Friday morning with temperatures in the 50s. The dry dew points stick around through the day and even as temperatures rebound into the upper 70s near 80 the afternoon remains pleasant and comfortable. Look for lots of sunshine with barely a cloud in the sky. Rain chances remain low through the weekend with some moisture return on Monday.

Sam continues to push across the Atlantic. It is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane and may effect the Lesser Antilles and Puerto Rico before turning north.

