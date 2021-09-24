Nielsen, Roushar & Young will miss Saints game vs. Patriots due to Covid-19 protocols

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints will be down three assistant coaches for Sunday against New England. Defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen, assistant defensive line coach Brian Young and run game coordinator/tight ends coach Dan Roushar will all miss the game due to Covid-19 protocols.

Last week, the Saints were down eight assistants against the Carolina Panthers. Five of those will be back against the Patriots.

