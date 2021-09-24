BBB Accredited Business
Nielsen, Roushar & Young will miss Saints game vs. Patriots due to Covid-19 protocols

New Orleans Saints defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen will miss Sunday's game against the...
New Orleans Saints defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen will miss Sunday's game against the Patriots due to Covid-19 protocols.
By Sean Fazende
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints will be down three assistant coaches for Sunday against New England. Defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen, assistant defensive line coach Brian Young and run game coordinator/tight ends coach Dan Roushar will all miss the game due to Covid-19 protocols.

Last week, the Saints were down eight assistants against the Carolina Panthers. Five of those will be back against the Patriots.

