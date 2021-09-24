BBB Accredited Business
Let NOLA City Council know if your trash has been collected through online survey

The council launched the survey with an announcement on social media this Wednesday.
The council launched the survey with an announcement on social media this Wednesday.
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:46 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans City Council is asking residents to report whether or not their trash has been collected through a new survey form online.

The council launched the survey with an announcement on social media this Wednesday.

The initiative was put in place by Councilman Joseph I. Giarrusso III’s office to help the council map out where trash has and has not been collected, making it easier to report issues directly to contractors.

You can fill out the survey yourself here.

Has your trash been picked up since #HurricaneIda? If not, please take just a few minutes and complete this survey...

Posted by NOLA City Council on Wednesday, September 22, 2021

