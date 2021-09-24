Saints center Erik McCoy is out against the Patriots

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints center Erik McCoy will miss Sunday’s game against the Patriots due to a calf injury.

It’s the second consecutive game McCoy will miss after suffering the injury in the first quarter of their week one matchup with Green Bay.

The good news is McCoy is the only player with an injury designation for Sunday meaning everyone else is healthy enough to play. Payton Turner and Calvin Throckmorton were both limited all week in practice.

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore, safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, linebacker Pete Werner, safety P.J. Williams and defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon were all full participants at practice Friday.

