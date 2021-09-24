Two juvenile brothers missing from Lafourche Parish, sheriff says

LAFOURCHE PARISH (WVUE) - Two juvenile brothers are currently missing in Lafourche Parish, according to Sheriff Craig Webre.

Webre says that the two ran away from home on Delatte Lane in Gheens last night.

Liam Murley, 15, and Charles Murley, 13, were last seen at their residence at around 10:30 p.m.

Liam Murley is described as 5′7″ tall, weighing approximately 140 pounds with blond hair. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and white Adidas pants.

Charles Murley is described as 5′6″ tall, weighing approximately 170 pounds with blond hair. He was last seen wearing black Adidas pants.d

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808, or simply dial 911.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

