Biden administration approves Gov. Edwards' request for additional hurricane recovery aid

President Biden's administration on Friday (Sept. 24) approved additional federal funding...
President Biden's administration on Friday (Sept. 24) approved additional federal funding measures for Louisiana to assist in recoveries from Hurricanes Laura in 2020 and Ida in 2021.(Associated Press)
By Ken Daley
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE (WVUE) - President Biden’s administration on Friday night (Sept. 24) approved additional federal funding measures requested by Gov. John Bel Edwards to assist Louisiana residents with recovery from hurricanes Laura and Ida.

Edwards’ office said it was told Biden approved an increase in the overall federal cost share to 90 percent for FEMA Public Assistance funding for Hurricane Ida survivors.

The administration also approved requests for an additional 15 days at 100 percent federal funding for Public Assistance Category A (Debris Removal) and Category B (Emergency Protective Measures) for those impacted by both Hurricane Laura in August 2020 and Hurricane Ida last month.

“I am grateful to President Biden and his administration for approval of this cost-share adjustment that will continue to provide much-needed assistance in the many areas of our state that have been devastated by both these major storms,” Edwards said in a statement. “Thousands of Louisianans have been deeply impacted ... and it will take local, state and federal partners working together to help our communities rebuild stronger.”

