New Orleans’ school zone traffic cameras to be reactivated Monday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - School zone traffic cameras will be reactivated Monday (Sept. 27) at 7 a.m., the City of New Orleans announced.

The cameras have been down in the wake of Hurricane Ida, but the city said the time has come to reinstate the ticket-generating tool to increase safety for children returning this week to in-person classes by deterring speeding on many city streets.

The hours for the automated photo enforcement program run from 7 a.m.-9 a.m. and 2:45 p.m.-4:45 p.m. in marked school zones. Drivers can expect to see enforcement of 20 mph school zone speed limits, the city said.

Traffic cameras outside school zones will not be reactivated in New Orleans until traffic signal function returns to normal across the city, the Department of Public Works said in its statement.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.