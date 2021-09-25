BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

New Orleans’ school zone traffic cameras to be reactivated Monday

New Orleans' school zone cameras will be reactivated for automated traffic speed enforcement on...
New Orleans' school zone cameras will be reactivated for automated traffic speed enforcement on Monday (Sept. 27), the city announced.
By Ken Daley
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - School zone traffic cameras will be reactivated Monday (Sept. 27) at 7 a.m., the City of New Orleans announced.

The cameras have been down in the wake of Hurricane Ida, but the city said the time has come to reinstate the ticket-generating tool to increase safety for children returning this week to in-person classes by deterring speeding on many city streets.

The hours for the automated photo enforcement program run from 7 a.m.-9 a.m. and 2:45 p.m.-4:45 p.m. in marked school zones. Drivers can expect to see enforcement of 20 mph school zone speed limits, the city said.

Traffic cameras outside school zones will not be reactivated in New Orleans until traffic signal function returns to normal across the city, the Department of Public Works said in its statement.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pressure caught fire, igniting a blaze in the Superdome's gutter tub on the roof, officials...
WATCH: Pressure washer caught fire, ignited Superdome roof; 1 injured
DSNAP Registration
DSNAP registration opens for families impacted by Hurricane Ida
Vehicle fire closes Spillway for second time Monday
Massive 18-wheeler fire shuts down Spillway for second time Monday
Kelly Price arrives at the 5th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Music Event at 1 OAK on...
UPDATE: Kelly Price found safe after being reported missing in Georgia amid COVID battle
NOLA residents put on "trash parade"
NOLA residents hold “trash parade” to protest garbage collection issues

Latest News

First City Court begins filing evictions as moratorium expires
NOLA First City Court Clerk urges landlords to apply for rental assistance as eviction moratorium expires
President Biden's administration on Friday (Sept. 24) approved additional federal funding...
Biden administration approves Gov. Edwards’ request for additional hurricane recovery aid
Ida aftermath for the LASPCA
What’s happening to pets post-Ida?
Ida aftermath for the LASPCA
Ida aftermath for the LASPCA