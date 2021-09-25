Nicondra: Great finish to the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One more day of sunshine and dry air to finish out the weekend. The morning starts off cool once again with temperatures in the 50s north of Lake Pontchartrain and 60s south. Although temperatures will creep up a couple more degrees into the low 80s it will still feel nice with low humidity holding on. A bit of moisture will start to return by Monday and some spotty showers show back up Tuesday.

Sam continues to push west, but will make a turn north being more out in the middle of the Atlantic and not really a worry for the United States.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.