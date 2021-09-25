NOLA First City Court Clerk urges landlords to apply for rental assistance as eviction moratorium expires

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Less than 24 hours after the nationwide moratorium on evictions was lifted, landlords in New Orleans began filing paperwork, with some not having received a month’s rent in almost two years.

Clerk of First City Court Austin Badon says the combination of Hurricane Ida and the pandemic has exacerbated an already massive housing problem in the greater New Orleans area.

“I have hundreds of evictions that are pending in my office,” said Badon. “Landlords are urged to refrain from filing evictions, even though my office will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for their inquiries.”

Badon said he sent a letter to Gov. John Bel Edwards, asking him to extend the eviction moratorium in Louisiana.

Badon is urging landlords not to file for evictions, but instead apply for federal funding, which thanks to a new set of rules, can now be paid directly to them. He said landlords can apply in bulk for past-due rental payments, according to new rules released Friday by the U.S. Department of Treasury.

The new federal guidelines are meant to disburse funds in pools: 40 percent of the funds will go to landlords who own eight or fewer housing units; 60 percent will be awarded to landlords with nine or more.

“We don’t have to wait for it to go through the tenant to the landlord,” Badon said. “We have a kiosk set up where landlords can come to my office. We will help them - physically help them - go through the process.”

Potential applicants can also visit ready.nola.gov.

