Pharmacies begin administering COVID booster shots following CDC approval for many adults

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As the Delta variant continues to spread across the country, Grace Rogers says she could sense the beginning of another lockdown.

“We started to feel our freedom is being taken away from us due to that variant even though we were vaccinated,” said Rogers.

However, an announcement from the CDC now means many more adults can qualify for a booster shot of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine.

“We got a lot of calls on whether we are doing booster shots. There are fewer limitations so before it was if you were immunocompromised if you had an organ transplant if you’re really now 18 till whatever age, and if you have something like diabetes or asthma pressure, those people are eligible to get a booster shot,” said Khanh Tran, pharmacist at NOLA Discount Pharmacy.

The CDC says boosters should be offered to those 65 years of age and older, nursing home residents, and those 18 and older with underlying health issues.

They’re also now including adults 18 and older who live in congregate settings and who work jobs that put them at increased risk. Rogers feels like she’s getting her booster at the right time.

“We’re thrilled, we’re not thrilled to see there’s not a line because we hope everyone will come and get it but we’re glad that we can get it today it’s an exciting day for us,” said Rogers.

“The evidence suggests the vaccines hold up pretty well against Delta and the evidence suggests giving a third dose, in this case, Pfizer at least six months after you got the initial two doses a safe,” said Joseph Kanter, M.D.

Dr. Joseph Kanter with the state health department says while the data for boosters is good, it’s not the answer to ending the pandemic.

“Boosters are going to be important, more important is the work to get everyone vaccinated who should be vaccinated,” said Kanter.

Walking out with now a third Pfizer shot, Rogers says she’s still got too much traveling left to do.

“We’re hoping we’ll be a little more protected now and won’t have to be afraid as we were,” said Rogers.

