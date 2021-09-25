Zack: A weekend filled with sunshine

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - What a stretch of weather we are in the midst of and the good news, it continues for this weekend.

Sunny skies and nice, warm conditions will be the story for your Saturday and Sunday. Now highs will get back into the lower 80s so the cool starts will give way to some dry days. Even though afternoon highs are climbing a bit, the less humid conditions will stick around through the weekend.

By early next week our winds will shift more southeast leading to increasing humidity and not as nice of a feel out there. Expect highs to respond climbing back into the mid 80s for most of the new work week. I do see some small shower chances returning to the forecast for Tuesday through Thursday but if you are looking for sizable rain, this week won’t bring it. In fact, the pattern heading into October looks very dry.

In the tropics, Sam is poised to become a major hurricane today and possibly a strong, Category 4 storm. It wouldn’t surprise me if Sam tried to top Ida for the strongest storm of the season in the long run as conditions look perfect for strengthening on its track. The track of Sam still looks set on an out to sea route with possibly a close pass by Bermuda. Teresa is a newer named subtropical storm over the North Atlantic. Elsewhere we have no concerns in the Gulf or Caribbean.

