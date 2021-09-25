BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Zack: A weekend filled with sunshine

Highs will climb into the low 80s.
NOLA Weekend Forecast
NOLA Weekend Forecast(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - What a stretch of weather we are in the midst of and the good news, it continues for this weekend.

Sunny skies and nice, warm conditions will be the story for your Saturday and Sunday. Now highs will get back into the lower 80s so the cool starts will give way to some dry days. Even though afternoon highs are climbing a bit, the less humid conditions will stick around through the weekend.

By early next week our winds will shift more southeast leading to increasing humidity and not as nice of a feel out there. Expect highs to respond climbing back into the mid 80s for most of the new work week. I do see some small shower chances returning to the forecast for Tuesday through Thursday but if you are looking for sizable rain, this week won’t bring it. In fact, the pattern heading into October looks very dry.

In the tropics, Sam is poised to become a major hurricane today and possibly a strong, Category 4 storm. It wouldn’t surprise me if Sam tried to top Ida for the strongest storm of the season in the long run as conditions look perfect for strengthening on its track. The track of Sam still looks set on an out to sea route with possibly a close pass by Bermuda. Teresa is a newer named subtropical storm over the North Atlantic. Elsewhere we have no concerns in the Gulf or Caribbean.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pressure caught fire, igniting a blaze in the Superdome's gutter tub on the roof, officials...
WATCH: Pressure washer caught fire, ignited Superdome roof; 1 injured
DSNAP Registration
DSNAP registration opens for families impacted by Hurricane Ida
Vehicle fire closes Spillway for second time Monday
Massive 18-wheeler fire shuts down Spillway for second time Monday
NOLA residents put on "trash parade"
NOLA residents hold “trash parade” to protest garbage collection issues
Disaster food assistance is available to eligible households in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida.
DSNAP phone issues said to be solved; applications, interviews continue all week

Latest News

Mostly dry next week
Great weekend ahead
Afternoon weather update for Fri., Sept. 24
Afternoon weather update for Fri., Sept. 24
A fantastic forecast
Bruce: A Beautiful first weekend of fall
Morning weather update for Fri., Sept. 24 at 6 a.m.
Morning weather update for Fri., Sept. 24 at 6 a.m.