BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Erik McCoy among inactives for Saints-Patriots

New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy (78) and offensive guard Mike Brown (65) and center...
New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy (78) and offensive guard Mike Brown (65) and center Christian Montano (61) watch over drills during NFL football training camp in Metairie, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)New Orleans Saints Pool Photo/Derick Hingle(Derick Hingle | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Erik McCoy will miss his second game in a row with a calf injury. The center suffered the ailment in Week 1 against the Packers.

Others inactive for Saints-Patriots: CB Desmond Trufant, WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey, QB Ian Book, and DT Albert Huggins.

The Saints and Patriots kickoff at 12 p.m. You can watch the game on FOX 8.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pressure caught fire, igniting a blaze in the Superdome's gutter tub on the roof, officials...
WATCH: Pressure washer caught fire, ignited Superdome roof; 1 injured
DSNAP Registration
DSNAP registration opens for families impacted by Hurricane Ida
Vehicle fire closes Spillway for second time Monday
Massive 18-wheeler fire shuts down Spillway for second time Monday
Kelly Price arrives at the 5th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Music Event at 1 OAK on...
UPDATE: Kelly Price found safe after being reported missing in Georgia amid COVID battle
Disaster food assistance is available to eligible households in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida.
DSNAP phone issues said to be solved; applications, interviews continue all week

Latest News

The Extra Point blog
The Extra Point Week 3: The Replacements
New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy (78) will miss Sunday's game vs New England. (AP...
Saints center Erik McCoy is out against the Patriots
New Orleans Saints defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen will miss Sunday's game against the...
Nielsen, Roushar & Young will miss Saints game vs. Patriots due to Covid-19 protocols
Jameis Winston threw five touchdowns against the Packers.
FFF: What to expect from Jameis Winston at New England