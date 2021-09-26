Erik McCoy among inactives for Saints-Patriots
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Erik McCoy will miss his second game in a row with a calf injury. The center suffered the ailment in Week 1 against the Packers.
Others inactive for Saints-Patriots: CB Desmond Trufant, WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey, QB Ian Book, and DT Albert Huggins.
The Saints and Patriots kickoff at 12 p.m. You can watch the game on FOX 8.
