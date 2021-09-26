Erik McCoy among inactives for Saints-Patriots

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Erik McCoy will miss his second game in a row with a calf injury. The center suffered the ailment in Week 1 against the Packers.

Others inactive for Saints-Patriots: CB Desmond Trufant, WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey, QB Ian Book, and DT Albert Huggins.

The Saints and Patriots kickoff at 12 p.m. You can watch the game on FOX 8.

