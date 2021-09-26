Man shot to death Sunday in West Lake neighborhood, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot Sunday (Sept. 26) in the West Lake neighborhood of New Orleans East, the NOPD said.

The department offered few details of the homicide, other than its location in the 6800 block of East Coronet Court.

Police said a male victim was pronounced dead at the scene by New Orleans EMS personnel. The identity and age of the victim were not immediately disclosed.

This story will be updated as more details are made available.

