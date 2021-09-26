Nicondra: A bit more humid to start the work week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We’ve had a spectacular fall weekend, but all good things must come to an end. Monday will still be fairly nice with a mostly dry start and temperatures in the upper 50s north to 60s south. Humidity will increase through the day. We will see a few more clouds as high pressure continues to push east and a southeasterly wind puts us into a flow out of the Gulf of Mexico. Spotty showers will begin to form from west to east. Tuesday brings a better chance for rain, but still expect plenty of breaks. Temperatures will be in the middle 80s which is near normal for this time of year.

Sam continues to spin in the Atlantic. The major hurricane will get close to the Leeward Islands, but at the moment it appears the storm will take a turn to the north and not have major effects on the islands at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.