Officer involved shooting in Terrebonne Parish

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office confirms a law enforcement officer was involved in shooting off Bull Run Road in Houma.

The sheriff’s office says the officer was grazed in the head but is expected to be ok.

The incident is under investigation.

