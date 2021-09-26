BBB Accredited Business
Shooting in Harvey leaves one man dead

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - JPSO is investigating a homicide that left one dead. Around 4:50 p.m., Saturday afternoon, police responded to a shooting in the block of 1600 Apache Dr.

A male victim was spotted suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The victim has not been identified and police have no suspect or motive at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call Crimestoppers.

