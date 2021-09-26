Shooting in Harvey leaves one man dead

HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - JPSO is investigating a homicide that left one dead. Around 4:50 p.m., Saturday afternoon, police responded to a shooting in the block of 1600 Apache Dr.

A male victim was spotted suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The victim has not been identified and police have no suspect or motive at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call Crimestoppers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.