BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Suspected wanted for officer-involved shooting in Terrebonne Parish

Patrick Waddle (w/m 38 years of age) is wanted for 3 counts of attempted first degree murder.
Patrick Waddle (w/m 38 years of age) is wanted for 3 counts of attempted first degree murder.(Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting that occurred in the 1800 block of Bullrun Road where an officer and two other subjects were shot.

The officer is expected to be ok, but there hasn’t been any update of the other two victims.

TPSO has developed a suspect and has issued a warrant for Patrick Waddle.

He is charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Waddle is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts should contact 9-1-1 or Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-876-2500.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pressure caught fire, igniting a blaze in the Superdome's gutter tub on the roof, officials...
WATCH: Pressure washer caught fire, ignited Superdome roof; 1 injured
DSNAP Registration
DSNAP registration opens for families impacted by Hurricane Ida
Vehicle fire closes Spillway for second time Monday
Massive 18-wheeler fire shuts down Spillway for second time Monday
Kelly Price arrives at the 5th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Music Event at 1 OAK on...
UPDATE: Kelly Price found safe after being reported missing in Georgia amid COVID battle
NOLA residents put on "trash parade"
NOLA residents hold “trash parade” to protest garbage collection issues

Latest News

DSNAP Registration
DCFS answer up to 94,000 phase one DSNAP applicant calls
Neveah Allen
Search continues for 2-year-old who disappeared at apartment complex; FBI now involved
Officer-involved shooting in Terrebonne Parish
Officer involved shooting in Terrebonne Parish
Phase 1 DSNAP last day
Phase 1 DSNAP last day