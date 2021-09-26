Suspected wanted for officer-involved shooting in Terrebonne Parish

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting that occurred in the 1800 block of Bullrun Road where an officer and two other subjects were shot.

The officer is expected to be ok, but there hasn’t been any update of the other two victims.

TPSO has developed a suspect and has issued a warrant for Patrick Waddle.

He is charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Waddle is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts should contact 9-1-1 or Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-876-2500.

