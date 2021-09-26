Zack: The last nice day of weather, enjoy it!

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - What a stretch of weather we’ve had over the past several days but it’s time to soak it all in as the humidity and rain chances are set to return soon.

For your Saints Sunday, it’s going to be a beauty yet again. Highs will climb another degree or two by afternoon so highs around 84 will make for a warm one. The low humidity does make a difference and it looks to stick around for at least one more day. Sunny skies will rule the forecast through the day today.

A new work week brings changes to the forecast as the Gulf will open back up to the humidity which in turn brings clouds back to the area. This will lead to the good feeling air moving out on Monday but we still look fairly rain free. The same can’t be said about Tuesday through Thursday as a small weakness will pass by leading to some showers each day. I don’t see much in the case of widespread rain but there will certainly be some hit or miss rain for the middle of the work week. Rain coverage will get up to about 40%.

Looking ahead to week’s end on into next weekend, the atmosphere may once again dry out leading to another sunny stretch into next weekend. It likely won’t be very low humidity but at the very least it looks warm and dry.

Hurricane Sam is the story in the tropics today as it’s now a powerful Category 4 hurricane. Sam is flirting with Ida’s intensity and may become the strongest storm of the season when all is said and done. The track thinking hasn’t changed with Sam as it’s expected to head harmlessly out to sea. Elsewhere multiple areas are being monitored for tropical development but none of those pose a threat to the Gulf.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.