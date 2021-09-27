4 teens arrested after burglarizing gun store, St. Bernard Parish sheriff says

ARABI, La. (WVUE) - Four New Orleans teenagers have been booked in connection with the recent burglary of an Arabi business, St. Bernard Sheriff James Pohlmann said.

Two 17-year-old males, a 16-year-old male and a 14-year-old male all have been booked with simple burglary of a business, simple criminal damage to a business, and theft of a firearm.

On Sept. 20 around 10:30 p.m. deputies were called to a business burglary in the 200 block of Aycock Street in Old Arabi.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they discovered a black pickup truck had rammed into the front entry doors of Arabi Indoor Shooting Center and someone had entered the business.

While inside of the business, the suspects allegedly took firearms, including pistols and rifles, placing them in large duffle bags.

Pohlmann said the teens then exited the business, and fled to New Orleans in another vehicle, leaving the black pickup truck behind.

Detectives said the black pickup, a 2018 Toyota Tacoma, and the vehicle the teens fled in, a black 2017 Honda Accord, were both taken by the teens during separate carjackings which happened in eastern New Orleans shortly before the burglary.

Pohlmann thanked New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson and his detectives for their assistance in the case, along with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, the St. Tammany Sheriff’s Office and the ATF.

The investigation is still ongoing.

