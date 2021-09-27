Bruce: Fall feel will be replaced with a warm and muggy feel as rain chances return this week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -What a 1st fall weekend with sunny skies , cool morning temps and low humidity. This time of year it does not last long as this will be the case this week.

Humidity will increase and clouds will return to the area on today. We do look to remain mostly rain-free to start the week, although I wouldn’t be surprised to see a shower pop along the coast today. Highs around the area will be in the mid-80s, but with the increasing humidity, you will feel those 80s a bit more.

Tuesday thru Thursday brings the best rain chances of the week, as spotty showers and maybe even a few downpours look possible. At this time of year, without a strong cold front coming, it’s hard to get thunderstorm activity. But a rumble or two of thunder wouldn’t surprise me with this activity. Highs for midweek will be in the lower 80s.

Bruce: What a nice stretch of weather for the first weekend of fall. All good things must come to an end as rain chances and humidity return for mid-week. Highs back to the upper 80s with that muggy feel. pic.twitter.com/aroL6clysd — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) September 27, 2021

Looking ahead to Friday and next weekend, rain coverage may drop off some but not completely. I keep a 20 percent shower chance in the forecast for next Saturday and Sunday, as there are no signs of another cold front sweeping the moisture out of here anytime soon.

Hurricane Sam continues to churn across the Atlantic and is now starting to gain quite a bit of latitude. This means the turn out to sea has begun, with the major storm expected to maintain a strong intensity over the next five days. It still looks like Sam will not impact any land areas. Elsewhere, we likely will have future development of two other disturbances crossing the Atlantic. The next and final two names on the list are Victor and Wanda.

