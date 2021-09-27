BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Bruce: Fall feel will be replaced with a warm and muggy feel as rain chances return this week

Clouds, warm temps and humidity return
Clouds, warm temps and humidity return(WVUE FOX8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -What a 1st fall weekend with sunny skies , cool morning temps and low humidity. This time of year it does not last long as this will be the case this week.

Humidity will increase and clouds will return to the area on today. We do look to remain mostly rain-free to start the week, although I wouldn’t be surprised to see a shower pop along the coast today. Highs around the area will be in the mid-80s, but with the increasing humidity, you will feel those 80s a bit more.

Tuesday thru Thursday brings the best rain chances of the week, as spotty showers and maybe even a few downpours look possible. At this time of year, without a strong cold front coming, it’s hard to get thunderstorm activity. But a rumble or two of thunder wouldn’t surprise me with this activity. Highs for midweek will be in the lower 80s.

Looking ahead to Friday and next weekend, rain coverage may drop off some but not completely. I keep a 20 percent shower chance in the forecast for next Saturday and Sunday, as there are no signs of another cold front sweeping the moisture out of here anytime soon.

Hurricane Sam continues to churn across the Atlantic and is now starting to gain quite a bit of latitude. This means the turn out to sea has begun, with the major storm expected to maintain a strong intensity over the next five days. It still looks like Sam will not impact any land areas. Elsewhere, we likely will have future development of two other disturbances crossing the Atlantic. The next and final two names on the list are Victor and Wanda.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pressure caught fire, igniting a blaze in the Superdome's gutter tub on the roof, officials...
WATCH: Pressure washer caught fire, ignited Superdome roof; 1 injured
Neveah Allen
Missing toddler’s body found, coroner confirms; stepfather arrested
Kelly Price arrives at the 5th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Music Event at 1 OAK on...
UPDATE: Kelly Price found safe after being reported missing in Georgia amid COVID battle
Vehicle fire closes Spillway for second time Monday
Massive 18-wheeler fire shuts down Spillway for second time Monday
DSNAP Registration
DSNAP registration opens for families impacted by Hurricane Ida

Latest News

Morning weather update for Monday, Sept. 27
Morning weather update for Monday, Sept. 27
Next 3 Days
Zack: Here comes the humidity and some rain chances this week
Nicondra's Sunday evening weather forecast for 9/26
Nicondra's Sunday evening weather forecast for 9/26
After a fabulous weekend as high pressure moves on to the east we will see more moisture and...
Nicondra: A bit more humid to start the work week