Double shooting leaves one dead and one in critical condition

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD responded to a shooting that occurred in the 2300 block of Josephine St. around 5 p.m. Sunday evening as the “Young Men Olympian” Social Aid and Pleasure Club’s annual parade was ending.

Officers nearby heard and responded to the gunshots. They found a 38-year-old man killed on the scene and a 67-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the face.

Investigators say they’re working to identify the suspect or suspect’s responsible and a motive.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Unit Detective Nick Davis at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

