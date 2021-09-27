Double shooting leaves one dead and one in critical condition

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD responded to a shooting that occurred in the 2300 block of Josephine St. around 5 p.m. Sunday evening as the “Young Men Olympian” Social Aid and Pleasure Club’s annual parade was ending.

Officers nearby heard and responded to the gunshots. They found a 38-year-old man killed on the scene and a 67-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the face.

Investigators say they’re working to identify the suspect or suspect’s responsible and a motive.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Unit Detective Nick Davis at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

