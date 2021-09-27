Efforts to help raise funds to replace school uniforms for Jefferson Parish students

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Recovering from Ida, parts of Jefferson Parish are still far from children returning to the classroom. Especially as school board member Billy North says families don’t even have the clothes to send their children back to class.

“It hit close to home because our neighbors in Harahan, there’s a young mom with two children and they lost everything. I know when they evacuated, they took the clothes and other things but I don’t think people think about taking their school uniforms,” said Jefferson Parish school board member, Billy North.

That’s when North says they needed to do something.

“I think this will be an avenue for people to give and help our children who have had such a tough time,” said North.

They’ve partnered up with the non-profit, Adopt-A-Family to try and raise funds to get children who lost everything, including the school uniforms they need.

“It fell right into my lap and there’s no way I could turn it down, I wanted to help. If someone sponsors a child for $50 the child will get two complete sets of uniforms and the sponsor will get a thank you note from the child and an actual cash receipt showing what the $50 was spent for,” said President, Kevin Buckel.

It didn’t’ take long until Skobel’s school uniforms also heard of the dire need.

“If no one was going to step up, we would, so I just stepped up. I offered to donate $20,000 to match $20,000 and it kind of just went from there,” said CEO Marty Sims.

If all the money is raised and matched that means more than 800 students could receive the uniforms they need to get back to normal.

Given the request so far though Skobel’s CEO, Marty Sims expects the need will be even greater than that.

“We got our first request from schools and one school sent in a list of 90 students. It’s like oh wow, this wasn’t even an area we thought was very affected, and some of the largest are not yet back again. Helen Cox is some of our biggest customers,” said Sims.

While they may not seem like much in the wake of such devastation, school uniforms mean a lot when it means children can feel “back to normal”.

“Our kids are coming back and let’s put them in some uniforms,” said North.

Those who wish to donate can contact Adopt-A-Family at their website.

Those families who wish to get help with uniforms should contact their school counselors or Skobal’s uniforms.

