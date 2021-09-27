BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Ford issues recall on 2021 Mustang Mach-E for windshields, sunroofs that could pop out

The automaker says windshields and sunroofs on the all-electric SUVs may not have been bonded...
The automaker says windshields and sunroofs on the all-electric SUVs may not have been bonded properly and could separate from the vehicle during a crash.(Source: Ford Motor Company)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Ford is recalling some of its 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E vehicles.

The automaker says the windshields on the all-electric SUVs may not have been bonded properly and could separate from the vehicle during a crash.

Nearly 18,000 vehicles are affected by this recall.

In addition, Ford announced that another 13,000 Mach-Es are also being recalled for similar bonding concerns with their glass sunroofs.

Owners of these vehicles are advised to contact their dealers for free re-installation.

More information can be found at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pressure caught fire, igniting a blaze in the Superdome's gutter tub on the roof, officials...
WATCH: Pressure washer caught fire, ignited Superdome roof; 1 injured
Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide
Kelly Price arrives at the 5th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Music Event at 1 OAK on...
UPDATE: Kelly Price found safe after being reported missing in Georgia amid COVID battle
Vehicle fire closes Spillway for second time Monday
Massive 18-wheeler fire shuts down Spillway for second time Monday
DSNAP Registration
DSNAP registration opens for families impacted by Hurricane Ida

Latest News

Lafourche Ida recovery
Lafourche Parish schools work to return to normalcy
Report: Armstead to miss several weeks with an elbow injury. (Staff photo by David Grunfeld,...
Report: Armstead to miss several weeks with elbow injury
Sam had maximum sustained winds of 130 mph, making it a Category 4 hurricane.
Hurricane Sam, small but mighty, swirls offshore in Atlantic
President Joe Biden answers a question from a reporter following a virtual meeting from the...
GOP blocks bill to keep government going; new try ahead
President Joe Biden asked Americans to get vaccinated, as it could save their lives and the...
Biden, McConnell get COVID-19 boosters, encourage vaccines