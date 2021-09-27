BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Good Samaritan helps deputies track down Amber Alert suspect killed in pursuit with authorities

By KWTX staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) – A man in Texas said he alerted sheriff’s deputies after spotting a registered sex offender accused of abducting two children.

According to KWTX, an Amber Alert was issued early Saturday morning stating 34-year-old Randall Thurman was accused of taking 8-year-old Jessi Lowery and her brother, 7-year-old Cody Lowery, from their home Friday night.

Hill County authorities were told Thurman was in the area after Cody was found at a convenience store off the highway.

Officers at the scene told KWTX the boy ran to the convenience store seeking help after he had been bound with clear packing tape wrapped around his throat and arms.

Cody told officers that a “Randall” had removed him from a car and wrapped him in tape before fleeing with Jessi.

Tracy Martin said his son told him authorities were investigating the area, so he decided to check on his property. While looking around he drove up on a vehicle similar to the one described in the Amber Alert, a silver-colored Chrysler 200.

“I see a little girl in the car looking at me,” Martin said. “Then I see a man on the other side crouched down, looking over the hood at me.”

He recognized both and turned his vehicle around. But as he was doing that, Thurman jumped in his vehicle and tried to hit Martin.

Martin followed Thurman for about five miles.

“I chased him down to a dead-end road with the sheriffs on the phone,” Martin said. “We got them to the location where he was.”

Law enforcement pursued Thurman until he crashed into an oncoming vehicle a few miles later, killing another driver and himself.

“Based on the actions of the driver, deputies believe the maneuver to have been intentional,” the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities said Jessi was conscious after the wreck and was airlifted to a hospital for treatment. Investigators have not yet provided an update on her condition.

Copyright 2021 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pressure caught fire, igniting a blaze in the Superdome's gutter tub on the roof, officials...
WATCH: Pressure washer caught fire, ignited Superdome roof; 1 injured
Neveah Allen
Missing toddler’s body found, coroner confirms; stepfather arrested
Kelly Price arrives at the 5th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Music Event at 1 OAK on...
UPDATE: Kelly Price found safe after being reported missing in Georgia amid COVID battle
Vehicle fire closes Spillway for second time Monday
Massive 18-wheeler fire shuts down Spillway for second time Monday
DSNAP Registration
DSNAP registration opens for families impacted by Hurricane Ida

Latest News

Marrisha Jenkins was forced to quarantine before getting a chance to hold her little bundle of...
New mother dies from COVID-19 before ever holding her baby
President Joe Biden received his COVID-19 booster shot on Monday, days after federal regulators...
Biden gets COVID-19 booster shot after authorization
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas called again on Monday for Congress to act...
Biden administration proposes DACA workaround: a rule to shield ‘Dreamers’
Pfizer said it plans to ask for authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11.
Pfizer to apply for kids vaccines
In this Nov. 18, 2003, file photo, John Hinckley Jr. arrives at U.S. District Court in...
John Hinckley, who shot Reagan, to be freed from oversight