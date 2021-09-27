BBB Accredited Business
Ja’Marr Chase continues to impress just 3 games into NFL career

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) plays in an NFL football game against the...
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) plays in an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)(Don Wright | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WAFB) - Questions in the preseason about whether or not former LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase could catch the football can finally be put to rest. The No. 5 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft continues to impress in his young NFL career.

The 2019 Fred Biletnikoff award winner became the ninth player in league history to catch a touchdown pass in each of his first three games. Chase also became the only player in the Super Bowl Era with a 30-yard receiving touchdown in each of those games.

The former Archbishop Rummel product also became the youngest player and first 21-year-old in NFL history to have four touchdown catches in his first three games of the season. Hall of Famer Randy Moss was previously the youngest player.

So far, Chase has caught 11 passes for 220 yards and four touchdown receptions, which he is tied second in the league. Chase and Joe Burrow haven’t missed a beat since rejoining each other in the NFL, Burrow and Chase hooked up for 20 touchdowns in their final season together at LSU.

Chase caught five passes for 101 yards and a touchdown in the Bengals season-opening win over the Vikings. He then followed that up with a 42-yard touchdown catch in the Bengals’ Week 2 loss in Chicago.

