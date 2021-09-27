Lafourche Parish schools work to return to normalcy

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the first time in nearly a month, two dozen local schools reopened their doors today.

Hundreds of those students who returned to class are in Lafourche Parish, which was hit hard by Hurricane Ida.

The school district is doing a phased reopening as it embarks on millions of dollars worth of repairs.

It’s the first day back to school since the hurricane at Chackbay Elementary in Lafourche Parish. And in Lizzie Daigle’s second-grade class, the lesson is Ida.

Lafourche Parish has begun phase 1 of its school reopening plan and Chackbay has taken in 130 students from hard-hit Bayou Boeuf Elementary 20 miles down the road.

“Today is the first time we’ve opened since the storm hit almost a month ago,” said Jarod Martin.

Of 30 of the Lafourche school systems, 10 schools reopened. Including Thibodaux High and the schools

that feed into it.

With many students doubling up into schools like Chackbay, which were built to post Katrina construction standards, suffered little damage if any.

“Tthe harden structures with the right elevation, they’re working,” Martin said.

Amazingly, Bayou Boeuf Elementary is the only Lafourche Parish school that received any flood damage due to the overtopping of a nearby levee.

Inside Bayou Bouef’s decimated campus stands the Denise Borne Little Red Schoolhouse, which is Louisiana’s oldest operating single-room schoolhouse, built in 1904. It’s slightly raised and suffered only minor water damage due to roof leaks. But other schools did not fare as well.

