LSU holds on to their win SEC opener in Starkville

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It got a little dicey at the end, but LSU now owns an SEC victory in 2021. They also improve their win streak to three games after getting a revenge win over the Bulldogs, 28-25.

“Good team win. I’m proud of our football team. Proud of our coaching staff. They worked very hard this week. We’ve been working on this “Air raid” ever since last year. We made some improvement obviously. I wish we could’ve finished a little harder in the third and fourth quarter. We ran out of gas. But give them credit, they made some plays and fought back. Offense made some plays when they had to,” said Ed Orgeron.

Did they ever. Max Johnson again threw for multiple touchdowns in a contest. In Starkville, Johnson connected on four TD’s, to three different receivers.

“Yeah I think Coach (Jake) Peetz dialed up some good plays. If they were playing zero coverage or man-to-man, I think Coach Peetz called some specific plays to beat their coverage. Yeah we capitalized. Kayshon (Boutte) made some big plays for us. Kole (Taylor) had his first touchdown, which was pretty sweet,” said quarterback Max Johnson.

The biggest surprise of the day came courtesy of the LSU defense. They moved to a 3-2-6 formation. Last year’s demolition of the Tigers by the ‘Dawgs had O and his coaches cooking up new schemes this time around.

“We’ve been thinking about since the Sunday last year. We saw what Arkansas did to them last year. We studied Arkansas’ film a lot. They made a couple of adjustments. Give credit to our coaching staff, everyone pitched in. Daronte did a great job of implementing it. Our guys did a great job of believing in it. It was a little different for us. When you lead the nation in sacks, it’s hard to go to a 3-man rush. It’s hard to do that, but we gave up something. As long as they don’t throw the ball deep, we’ll make a fence in front of us. For the most part it worked,” said Orgeron.

