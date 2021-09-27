BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

LSU holds on to their win SEC opener in Starkville

By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 11:40 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It got a little dicey at the end, but LSU now owns an SEC victory in 2021. They also improve their win streak to three games after getting a revenge win over the Bulldogs, 28-25.

“Good team win. I’m proud of our football team. Proud of our coaching staff. They worked very hard this week. We’ve been working on this “Air raid” ever since last year. We made some improvement obviously. I wish we could’ve finished a little harder in the third and fourth quarter. We ran out of gas. But give them credit, they made some plays and fought back. Offense made some plays when they had to,” said Ed Orgeron.

Did they ever. Max Johnson again threw for multiple touchdowns in a contest. In Starkville, Johnson connected on four TD’s, to three different receivers.

“Yeah I think Coach (Jake) Peetz dialed up some good plays. If they were playing zero coverage or man-to-man, I think Coach Peetz called some specific plays to beat their coverage. Yeah we capitalized. Kayshon (Boutte) made some big plays for us. Kole (Taylor) had his first touchdown, which was pretty sweet,” said quarterback Max Johnson.

The biggest surprise of the day came courtesy of the LSU defense. They moved to a 3-2-6 formation. Last year’s demolition of the Tigers by the ‘Dawgs had O and his coaches cooking up new schemes this time around.

“We’ve been thinking about since the Sunday last year. We saw what Arkansas did to them last year. We studied Arkansas’ film a lot. They made a couple of adjustments. Give credit to our coaching staff, everyone pitched in. Daronte did a great job of implementing it. Our guys did a great job of believing in it. It was a little different for us. When you lead the nation in sacks, it’s hard to go to a 3-man rush. It’s hard to do that, but we gave up something. As long as they don’t throw the ball deep, we’ll make a fence in front of us. For the most part it worked,” said Orgeron.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pressure caught fire, igniting a blaze in the Superdome's gutter tub on the roof, officials...
WATCH: Pressure washer caught fire, ignited Superdome roof; 1 injured
Neveah Allen
Missing toddler’s body found, coroner confirms; stepfather arrested
DSNAP Registration
DSNAP registration opens for families impacted by Hurricane Ida
Kelly Price arrives at the 5th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Music Event at 1 OAK on...
UPDATE: Kelly Price found safe after being reported missing in Georgia amid COVID battle
Vehicle fire closes Spillway for second time Monday
Massive 18-wheeler fire shuts down Spillway for second time Monday

Latest News

Tigers improve to 3-1
The Athletic's Brody Miller and Garland Gillen recap LSU's win in Starkville
LSU quarterback Max Johnson (14)
Tigers survive late surge by Bulldogs to win SEC opener, 28-25
LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (7)
LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr. ‘very questionable’ against Miss. St., Orgeron says
The Tarpons will play in 2021 among the Hurricane Ida devastation. (Garland Gillen)
Hurricane Ida devastation can’t stop South Lafourche’s football season