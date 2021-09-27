NOPD investigates a shooting that left one man dead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating a shooting in the Fifth District that leaves one man dead.

Initial reports say it happened in the 5200 block of N Rampart St. just before 10 p.m. Sunday (Sept. 26) evening.

Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information is available at this time.

