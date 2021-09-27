Overtime Podcast #255 - Saints Bounce Back in New England

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

With a heavy dose of Alvin Kamara and a smothering defense, the Saints bullied their way to a 28-13 win in New England.

On this episode of the Fox 8 Overtime Podcast, Sean Fazende and Chris Hagan discuss what new-look Saints that play strong defense and control the clock with their ground game rather than air it out to pile on the points.

Sean Fazende on Saints 2021 offense:

“They’re going to win with a ball-control offensive attack, running the football and dominating the line of scrimmage, and then playing suffocating, dominating defense and taking care of the football and creating takeaways with your defense as well. That’s just the new DNA of the Saints 2021 team. You look at both of their victories. That’s the way they won. More than anything else, that was the theme leaving Gillette Stadium today. This is the 2021 Saints, at least for the time being. It is going to be good enough if you take care of the football and run the football and play great defense most of the time.”

Chris Hagan on the Saints’ run-heavy game plan:

“It felt like an Alvin Kamara type of game. There weren’t the huge chunks of yardage ripped off here and there, but especially that last drive, that game-sealing drive, they went heavy to Kamara. They went heavy to Taysom Hill. Those are the guys they’re going to pound the ball with. I think you could see them really start to lean on the Patriots defense. We’ve seen it sprinkled in depending on the game script. When the Saints feel like they can lean on you, especially over the last few years with Taysom Hill and Alvin Kamara, they’re going to do it. The key is being able to play with that lead and have a defense that can afford you that lead.”

Please subscribe to the Fox 8 Overtime Podcast so that you automatically get our new episodes. Also, please consider rating and reviewing our podcast to help others find it and join in.

To get in touch with us, download our Final Play or Tiger Huddle apps and submit a question.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.