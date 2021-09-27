BBB Accredited Business
Rain returns

Drier by late week
Drier by late week
Drier by late week(WVUE)
By David Bernard
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 2:41 PM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The dry stretch is ending and rain returns for Tuesday and much of the week. The rain moves back in on Tuesday and is likely into Wednesday. There is still some rain around on Thursday but a drier trend is possible. The best looking days right now appear to be Friday and Saturday.

Another weak disturbance may bring some spotty rain by the end of this upcoming weekend and into early next week but it’s still too early to say for sure.

Temperatures will be a bit below average with the rain mostly in the lower and mid 80s. Middle 80s are expected for the weekend with more sun.

The tropics remain very active in the Atlantic but all of these storms and disturbances are staying away from our area and no threats are expected for at least the next week.

