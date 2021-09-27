BBB Accredited Business
Senior LB Damone Clark named SEC Defensive Player of the Week

Photo by: Chris Parent
Photo by: Chris Parent(Chris Parent | Chris Parent / LSU Athletics)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - LSU senior linebacker Damone Clark has been named the Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Week following his 15 tackles in the Tigers SEC win over Mississippi State.

Clark’s 15 tackles set a career high for the Southern Lab product, he also scooped up a fumble on the Bulldogs opening drive of the game and returned it 35 yards setting up a Max Johnson to Kayshon Boutte 11-yard touchdown to put the Tigers up 7-0.

The senior linebacker currently leads the team in total tackles with 42, 27 solo through four games, he also has three tackles-for-loss and one sack. The Tigers currently lead the nation in sacks with 20 and rank No. 2 in TFL with 42. Clark’s 42 total tackles ranks No. 7 overall in the nation and his 27 solo ranks No. 6.

LSU is set to host No. 22 Auburn on Saturday, Oct. 2 at 8 p.m.

