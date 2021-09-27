Suspect in Terrebonne Parish murder booked with additional charges for allegedly shooting at state troopers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The suspect in a Terrebonne Parish double shooting that left one woman dead last weekend was booked Monday (Sept. 27) with additional charges for allegedly shooting at Louisiana State Police troopers he was trying to evade.

The LSP said 38-year-old Patrick Waddle of Schriever was booked with five counts of attempted first-degree murder of a police officer. Waddle already was jailed in lieu of a $4 million bond on counts of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder of two other people police say he shot Saturday night from outside a residence in the 1800 block of Bull Run Road.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office said Waddle knew the victims he allegedly shot, but have not disclosed his relationship to the man and woman, nor a motive for the shooting.

The agency said the woman, identified as 51-year-old Lisa Eschete, died from her injuries at a hospital hours after the 8 p.m. attack. The condition of the second shooting victim has not been disclosed.

As deputies and state troopers responded to the incident, authorities said Waddle fled the scene and fired upon several state troopers pursuing him. One trooper sustained what the LSP described Monday as “minor injuries to his head,” and was released after hospital treatment.

State police still have not clarified whether the trooper was shot or injured by glass or shrapnel caused by gunfire. The agency did acknowledge for the first time on Monday that one trooper returned fire, but failed to strike Waddle before he abandoned his vehicle and fled into a wooded area. Waddle eventually surrendered to authorities who surrounded him in those woods around 4:15 a.m. on Sunday morning.

