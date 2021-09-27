BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Suspect in Terrebonne Parish murder booked with additional charges for allegedly shooting at state troopers

Patrick Waddle, 38, was booked early Sunday (Sept. 26) with first-degree murder and attempted...
Patrick Waddle, 38, was booked early Sunday (Sept. 26) with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder after shooting two people from outside a residence in Schriever, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office said.(Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Ken Daley
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The suspect in a Terrebonne Parish double shooting that left one woman dead last weekend was booked Monday (Sept. 27) with additional charges for allegedly shooting at Louisiana State Police troopers he was trying to evade.

The LSP said 38-year-old Patrick Waddle of Schriever was booked with five counts of attempted first-degree murder of a police officer. Waddle already was jailed in lieu of a $4 million bond on counts of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder of two other people police say he shot Saturday night from outside a residence in the 1800 block of Bull Run Road.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office said Waddle knew the victims he allegedly shot, but have not disclosed his relationship to the man and woman, nor a motive for the shooting.

The agency said the woman, identified as 51-year-old Lisa Eschete, died from her injuries at a hospital hours after the 8 p.m. attack. The condition of the second shooting victim has not been disclosed.

https://www.fox8live.com/2021/09/26/murder-suspect-surrenders-hours-after-allegedly-killing-woman-shooting-lsp-troopers-terrebonne-parish/

As deputies and state troopers responded to the incident, authorities said Waddle fled the scene and fired upon several state troopers pursuing him. One trooper sustained what the LSP described Monday as “minor injuries to his head,” and was released after hospital treatment.

State police still have not clarified whether the trooper was shot or injured by glass or shrapnel caused by gunfire. The agency did acknowledge for the first time on Monday that one trooper returned fire, but failed to strike Waddle before he abandoned his vehicle and fled into a wooded area. Waddle eventually surrendered to authorities who surrounded him in those woods around 4:15 a.m. on Sunday morning.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pressure caught fire, igniting a blaze in the Superdome's gutter tub on the roof, officials...
WATCH: Pressure washer caught fire, ignited Superdome roof; 1 injured
Neveah Allen
Missing toddler’s body found, coroner confirms; stepfather arrested
Kelly Price arrives at the 5th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Music Event at 1 OAK on...
UPDATE: Kelly Price found safe after being reported missing in Georgia amid COVID battle
Vehicle fire closes Spillway for second time Monday
Massive 18-wheeler fire shuts down Spillway for second time Monday
DSNAP Registration
DSNAP registration opens for families impacted by Hurricane Ida

Latest News

NOPD investigates a shooting that left one man dead
Shooting in the Fifth District
Shooting in the Fifth District
PJ Williams returns an interception against the Patriots. (Source: Michael Nance)
Overtime Podcast #255 - Saints Bounce Back in New England
Uniforms for Jefferson Parish Ida victims
Efforts to help raise funds to replace school uniforms for Jefferson Parish students