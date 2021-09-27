Zack: Here comes the humidity and some rain chances this week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - All good things must come to an end and that includes this nice stretch of weather we have been greeted to over the past several days.

For your Monday, humidity will increase and clouds will return to the area. Now we do look to remain rain free to start the week although I admit, I wouldn’t be surprised to see a shower pop along the coast through the day today. Highs around the area will be in the middle 80s but with the increasing humidity, you will feel those 80s a bit more.

Tuesday thru Thursday brings the best rain chances of the week as spotty showers and maybe even a few downpours look to be possible. At this time of year, without a strong cold front coming it’s hard to get thunderstorm activity but a rumble or two of thunder wouldn’t surprise me with this activity. Highs for the midweek time period will be in the lower 80s.

A look ahead to Friday on into next weekend, rain coverage may drop off some but not totally. I keep a 20% shower chance in the forecast for next Saturday and Sunday as there are no signs of another cold front sweeping the moisture out of here anytime soon.

Hurricane Sam continues to churn its way across the Atlantic and is now starting to gain quite a bit of latitude. This means the turn out to sea has begun with the major storm expected to maintain a strong intensity over the next 5 days. It still looks like Sam will not impact any land areas. Elsewhere we will likely have future development of two other disturbances crossing the Atlantic. The next and final two names on the list are Victor and Wanda.

