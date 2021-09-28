BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Bruce: Get the umbrellas out as rain chances are on the rise through Thursday

Grab an umbrella
Grab an umbrella(WVUE FOX8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We have enjoyed a nice stretch of weather for the last 7 days. As we head in to mid-week, big changes are starting today with warmer temps, more cloud cover, higher rain chances and high humidity.

Today expect, showers and a few downpours will be possible especially in the afternoon hours. Highs will be held down in the low- to mid-80s with the extra clouds and rain around. I’m going with a 50 percent coverage of rain for today, as we should see some dry hours but many still are likely to get wet before the day is out.

Even higher rain chances come Wednesday, as a weakness in the atmosphere swings by the area. Some of the rain Wednesday could be slow moving and heavy at times, so we will be monitoring that threat. The higher-than-normal rain chances stick around into Thursday, before we dry out just a bit for the end of the week on into next weekend.

Over the next seven days, I don’t see another fall front. So we will remain humid with off-and-on rain chances for the foreseeable future.

Hurricane Sam continues to churn over the open Atlantic. It will head harmlessly out to sea. Elsewhere, we could see the formation of Victor and Wanda -- the last two names on the list -- out in the Atlantic off the coast of Africa. At this time of year, though, they likely won’t make it across.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pressure caught fire, igniting a blaze in the Superdome's gutter tub on the roof, officials...
WATCH: Pressure washer caught fire, ignited Superdome roof; 1 injured
Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance
Kelly Price arrives at the 5th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Music Event at 1 OAK on...
UPDATE: Kelly Price found safe after being reported missing in Georgia amid COVID battle
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Kenneth Gleason
Convicted killer Kenneth Gleason commits suicide in Angola prison cell, officials say

Latest News

Morning weather update for Tuesday, Sept. 28
Morning weather update for Tuesday, Sept. 28
Next 3 Days
Zack: Rain chances return to the forecast
Local hotels and short-term rental property owners say the college championship game in New...
Hotels house Ida victims; Tourism leaders work to attract future visitors
Evening weather update for Mon., Sept 27 at 5 p.m.
Evening weather update for Mon., Sept 27 at 5 p.m.