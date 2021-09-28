Bruce: Get the umbrellas out as rain chances are on the rise through Thursday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We have enjoyed a nice stretch of weather for the last 7 days. As we head in to mid-week, big changes are starting today with warmer temps, more cloud cover, higher rain chances and high humidity.

Today expect, showers and a few downpours will be possible especially in the afternoon hours. Highs will be held down in the low- to mid-80s with the extra clouds and rain around. I’m going with a 50 percent coverage of rain for today, as we should see some dry hours but many still are likely to get wet before the day is out.

Bruce: Rain returns and some could be heavy at times. Over the next 3 days we could see isolated pockets up to 3-5" Grab the umbrellas and secure Ida damage exposures to the many roofs. pic.twitter.com/cWIlon0osh — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) September 28, 2021

Even higher rain chances come Wednesday, as a weakness in the atmosphere swings by the area. Some of the rain Wednesday could be slow moving and heavy at times, so we will be monitoring that threat. The higher-than-normal rain chances stick around into Thursday, before we dry out just a bit for the end of the week on into next weekend.

Over the next seven days, I don’t see another fall front. So we will remain humid with off-and-on rain chances for the foreseeable future.

Hurricane Sam continues to churn over the open Atlantic. It will head harmlessly out to sea. Elsewhere, we could see the formation of Victor and Wanda -- the last two names on the list -- out in the Atlantic off the coast of Africa. At this time of year, though, they likely won’t make it across.

