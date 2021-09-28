Fall events return to New Orleans after Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - While many are still recovering from Hurricane Ida, there is a bright light. The city of New Orleans is finding ways to bring events and talent to the area for people to enjoy.

“Everybody needs some time off and a little bit of time to getaway. We were very fortunate with Ida,” said Brian Huber, president of Deutsches Haus in Bayou St. John. He and his team are preparing for Oktoberfest-- something they haven’t been able to host since 2019 due to COVID.

“We’re very excited about it you know, we missed it last year and we’re very hopeful that this will all work out well for us,” he said.

And since the Deutsches Haus was spared from the storm, they’re looking forward to the festive German-style event.

“We’re gonna have schnitzel. We’ll have sausage. We’ll have brats,” said Huber. “All the foods you’ve seen in the past, and we’ve also are gonna have plenty of... beer.”

As COVID cases continue to fall, more events are coming back to the city-- like Saints games.

+ Keep up with all the events in the New Orleans area at NOLAWeekend.com

“We see where we’re at with the numbers is guardedly in a good spot. It’s in a better spot than it certainly, than it was,” said City Spokesperson Beau Tidwell.

General Manager for the Caesars Superdome and Smoothie King Center, Zane Collings, said it’s back to business for ASM Global. This fall is proving to be a busy one with Saints games, Pelicans tip-off and seven concerts and comedy events in October alone. Followed by at least nine more events before the year’s end.

“We’re seeing people are ready to come out just look at the sportscasts after Saturday or Sunday and the stadiums are full. It’s just speaking volumes,” said Collings.

And the city is ready.

“New Orleans & Company has launched a ‘Welcome Back’ marketing campaign to let visitors know that we are open and ready to welcome them back safely following Hurricane Ida. From NOLAxNOLA to Halloween, Bayou Classic and Holidays New Orleans Style, there are many reasons for visitors to enjoy New Orleans culture in 2021 and beyond.” – Kelly Schulz, New Orleans & Company spokesperson

RELATED STORIES:

Temporary repairs to Grand Isle levee nearing completion

Zurik: Contractors mixing debris and trash could cost city more money

Residents still waiting for FEMA assistance worry as home damage worsens

Myrtle Grove residents still displaced one month after Hurricane Ida

Now, all eyes are looking ahead.

“We remain optimistic and certainly Mardi Gras is something that we very much want to come back just like everybody in the city. As we have said all along what happens next depends on what we do right now,” said Tidwell.

And right now-- bringing back the fun is better late than never.

“This will be our first year to have an Oktoberfest Halloween weekend, so who knows what kind of costumes we might see there!” said Huber.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.