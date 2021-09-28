How to fix Spanish audio on FOX by using SAP controls

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hearing Spanish audio on your programming instead of English? Here’s the cause and solution to fix it.

Why am I hearing Spanish audio or a narrator?

FOX Network broadcasts two audio channels. One designated “ENGLISH” and one designed “SPANISH” on viewers digital televisions. If Spanish is selected, FOX will replace the English audio with either Spanish language or a new thing the FCC calls “Audio Description” where a narrators voice will describe in short phrases what is happening on the screen for those viewers who are visually impaired. This can occur on FOX network programming, including sports, TV shows and certain movies.

Viewers are often confused when the Spanish channel is selected, and think the TV station is now broadcasting just in Spanish or their TV has been taken over somehow. There is nothing wrong with the broadcast. You may only see this on one channel, and it may have just started with the current program or during an ongoing event like a race, ballgame, movie, etc. while all of the commercials are still in English. This confirms the broadcast is fine.

The issue is the viewer has accidentally, or possibly on purpose, change the audio channel from ENGLISH to SPANISH and doesn’t realize it. Generally, English will be broadcast on the Spanish channel when there is no programming for Spanish audio, so many viewers don’t even realize they are on the wrong audio channel until a program with Spanish or Audio Description is broadcast.

OK, so how do I fix it?

The fix is easy, and only the viewer can do it. The TV station has no ability to correct the issue.

On your remote control, there may be wording like MTS or SAP or AUDIO or SPANISH. By pushing the appropriate button, the television will cycle through the choices until the correct setting is found.

For viewers who do not have a remote control of their remote doesn’t have audio settings, look for audio settings in the digital TV or converter box menu and look for AUDIO. In those settings, find the available audio channels and select English. Watch for the current setting displayed on your screen to see which audio channel is active.

Performing this action will change the audio setting from the Spanish audio channel back to the English audio channel.

What if I’m still having issues?

TV stations cannot help further in this regard, but your television and/or converter box manufacturer may be able to. Try calling customer support and explaining you are having difficulties selecting the correct audio channel.

