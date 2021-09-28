BBB Accredited Business
Louisianans facing increase in flood insurance premiums

Nathan Fabre checks on his home and boat destroyed by Hurricane Ida, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in...
Nathan Fabre checks on his home and boat destroyed by Hurricane Ida, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Lafitte, La. "We lost everything," said Fabre about the destruction of his home. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Louisiana homeowners are about to see an increase in flood insurance premiums under FEMA’s new Risk Rating 2.0 Program.

Some Louisiana homeowners are facing a $20 per month increase. The changes are scheduled to go into effect on Oct. 1, despite Louisiana politicians asking for a delayed start date.

Over 340,000 or 69.2% of insured homeowners in Louisiana will see an increase up to $10 per month. Around 10% of homeowners will see more expensive rate changes. Over 17,000 homeowners will pay $20 per month or more under the new Risk Rating.

Check your zip code below:

