Louisiana’s favorite Halloween candy is apparently Lemonhead

More people in Louisiana are choosing boxes of Lemonheads than any other Halloween candy in the...
More people in Louisiana are choosing boxes of Lemonheads than any other Halloween candy in the last 14 years of data from CandyStore.com(CandyStore.com)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In Louisiana, the Lemonhead is king.

According to 14 years of data from CandyStore.com, Lemonhead is the most popular Halloween candy in Louisiana. Reese’s Cups and Blowpops were ranked second and third, respectively.

Lemonhead was not the most popular candy in any other state.

Here’s how our neighboring states stacked up:

  • Mississippi: 3 Musketeers, Snickers, Butterfinger
  • Arkansas: Jolly Ranchers, Butterfinger, Skittles
  • Texas: Starburst, Reese’s Cups, Sour Patch Kids

Tootsie Pops took the top spot in Tennessee, Minnesota, and Washington, and the folks in the frigid North Dakota opted for Hot Tamales, usurping Jolly Ranchers, the previous year’s winner.

Connecticut was the only state that preferred Almond Joy over all other candy. Georgia is the lone representative of Swedish Fish.

Halloween candy spending is expected to hit a whopping $3 billion in 2021, according to the National Retail Federation, a 20% increase over last year and 10% more than the previous all-time high.

